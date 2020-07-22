ATLANT Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $185.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045347 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.63 or 0.05172895 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00056398 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

