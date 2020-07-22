Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 108,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,644. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.13.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

