Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,211,976. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

