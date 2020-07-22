Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,493 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. 1,803,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,211,976. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $208.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

