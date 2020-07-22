Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 42.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 904,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 656,054 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $35,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $6,405,810,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,551,000 after buying an additional 433,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

BK stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,661. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.