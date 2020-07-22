Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 21,889 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 142.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 17.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.69. 43,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

