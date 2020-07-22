Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 6,243 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nike by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth $191,903,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.22. 176,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021,728. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

