Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $7.51 on Wednesday, reaching $250.39. 773,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,076. The company has a market capitalization of $636.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $151.85 and a one year high of $268.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.15 and a 200 day moving average of $211.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

