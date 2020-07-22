Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 30,700 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,613,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 85,572 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,084,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 38,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,929. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.