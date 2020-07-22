Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 44,000 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,219,000 after acquiring an additional 591,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,166,000 after purchasing an additional 180,196 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,028,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,622,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,963,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,017,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 48,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,884. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

