Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 198.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.91. 45,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

