Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,258 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 586,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,324,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

