Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,849 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Fortive by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after buying an additional 4,142,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,051,000 after buying an additional 95,589 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 24.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,086,000 after acquiring an additional 760,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 53.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,441.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $71.42. 53,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,277. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

