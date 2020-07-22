Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Humana by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUM traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,385. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.15. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.29.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

