Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,636,366,000 after buying an additional 897,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after purchasing an additional 364,732 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.29. 233,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $431.69. The company has a market cap of $255.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

