Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $477,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,196 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 81,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

