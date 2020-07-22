Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.55 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 64.1% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in American Tower by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.35. 46,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,761. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $269.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

