Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 84,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,632. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

