Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $42.37 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.1% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $42,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.13. 1,997,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,873,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $269.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

