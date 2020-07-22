Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.58.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.16. The stock had a trading volume of 63,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,406. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $409.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.24. The firm has a market cap of $163.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

