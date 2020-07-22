Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,521 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,355. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.42.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $620,606.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,644.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,036 shares of company stock worth $84,408,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

