Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Accenture by 44.7% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 13,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 154,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.44. 42,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,654. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,645. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

