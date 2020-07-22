Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,093,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 174,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,267,000 after purchasing an additional 214,269 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,803,000 after purchasing an additional 86,624 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 711.1% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 837,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after buying an additional 734,498 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 275,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,102. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

