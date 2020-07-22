Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.35. 41,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

