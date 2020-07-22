Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 192,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,888. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.