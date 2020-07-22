Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,252. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

