Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 5,800 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

LOW traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.85. 181,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $145.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.