Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $1,964,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Clorox by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $232.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.