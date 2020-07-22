Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. 226,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,979. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

