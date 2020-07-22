Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 27.3% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in NetEase by 85.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $8.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.79. 16,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,131. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $503.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.35.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

