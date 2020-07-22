Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,605,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after acquiring an additional 951,447 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,830. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $454.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 128.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $372.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.67.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

