Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after buying an additional 593,974 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,136,000 after buying an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,641,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,944,000 after acquiring an additional 131,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.31. 15,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,428. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.17.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.