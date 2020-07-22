Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,762,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 382.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 906,936 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Intuit by 97.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 644,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Intuit by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 865,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,828,000 after purchasing an additional 541,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $294.97. 22,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $314.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. Intuit’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

