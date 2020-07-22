Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after acquiring an additional 638,081 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after acquiring an additional 512,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,369 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.38. The company had a trading volume of 53,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.80. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

