Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 21,227 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Jul 22nd, 2020

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

JD.Com stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 337,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,884,850. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. Equities research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

