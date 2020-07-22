Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,314 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,370 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 109.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 268.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 41,964 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 125,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,506,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,921. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61. The company has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

