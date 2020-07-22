Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 33,775 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,775 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,370. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

