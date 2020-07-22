Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,800 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. 405,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,372,722. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.