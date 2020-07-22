Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,600 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.30. 47,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

