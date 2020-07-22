Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 7,118 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,681,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,020,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point boosted their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.34. 239,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average is $103.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

