Barnett & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 335.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,579,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 51,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 277,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,914. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

