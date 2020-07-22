Barnett & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises 0.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 769.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on STWD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE STWD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.42. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.