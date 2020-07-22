Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $10,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 140.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 211,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Securities downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.09. 7,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,581. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

