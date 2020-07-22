Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 70,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705,000.00 and a beta of 1.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

