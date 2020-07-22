Barnett & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. 43,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit