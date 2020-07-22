Barnett & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. 43,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

