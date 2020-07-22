Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for about 0.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 331,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 152,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 180,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,437,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

