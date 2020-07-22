Barnett & Company Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Triton International comprises 2.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Triton International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Triton International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRTN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,216. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 46,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $1,455,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,689. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

