Barnett & Company Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after acquiring an additional 81,182 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,964,000 after purchasing an additional 415,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,786. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

