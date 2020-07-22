Barnett & Company Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

STZ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,800. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,004.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.