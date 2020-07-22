Barnett & Company Inc. Has $426,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

